Market manipulation in retro gaming

M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
12,099
If even half of this is true, then this is big. And why wouldn't it be true? Collusion and insider trading, driving up prices to help your auction house, appraising / grading games owned by the company's founders/directors, media manipulation. Insane And the guy playing the central role has already done something similar in the eighties only instead of videogames it was with coins then. Got fined 1.2 million then, which is probably chum change compared to how much they made by driving up the prices artificially.

 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
27,044
I feel like this has been know about by real gamers for years, and why I don't think any better of games that have an "official" grade and certificate. They have just gotten more brazen recently with how far they tried to inflate values this time around. The same scam has been practiced and sadly accepted in other collectible markets like trading cards and comic books.
 
M76

M76

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Jun 12, 2012
Messages
12,099
Armenius said:
I feel like this has been know about by real gamers for years, and why I don't think any better of games that have an "official" grade and certificate. They have just gotten more brazen recently with how far they tried to inflate values this time around. The same scam has been practiced and sadly accepted in other collectible markets like trading cards and comic books.
Click to expand...
I never collected anything so this is news to me. It is my biggest fault that I always assume other people are honest until I see evidence to the contrary.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
27,044
M76 said:
I never collected anything so this is news to me. It is my biggest fault that I always assume other people are honest until I see evidence to the contrary.
Click to expand...
Karl does great exposes in the video game world so it is good to see a thorough piece explaining the situation put out by him. The way the mainstream media picks up a story about "record breaking" video game sales can often paint a misleading picture. I am firmly in the "trust, but verify" camp when it comes to people given my experience. I used to default to thinking highly of people and giving them the benefit of the doubt when I was young and naive, but boy has that attitude burned away to one of extreme pessimism.
 
L

LukeTbk

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 10, 2020
Messages
1,256
Some things in that video are a bit outside the fraud-deception stuff a bit:

1) It is not strange than an auction company would not actively tell who the buyers are or that a buyer would not declare it to the world, specially if they stay in Delaware and other Freeports of the world lockers (like in the movie Tenet), as far as that goes it can be your usual Art money laundering or tax optimization scheme but with a different collectible.

2) Same goes in buying "share" of an collectible equity, that sound very standard.

3) The notion of a not for profit collector in those price range is a bit strange, maybe it exist in the world of not knowing what to do with your cartel money, but otherwise yes obviously, this is a speculative, spending that much because there is a plan to resell market, it is obviously not to game with. I doubt it is artist painter with a passion in painting themselve that buy those 8-9 figures painting either, a lot of it stay locked in port-airport tax free zone container.

The part with the manipulation of actual news (made up hobbyist buying stuff when it is a group of investor) is where it really start to be interesting, it is really easy to feed someone that need to generate content we a pre-made story if it is sensational, even at major place nowaday
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top