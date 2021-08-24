Market manipulation in retro gaming

M76
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2012
- Messages
- 12,099
If even half of this is true, then this is big. And why wouldn't it be true? Collusion and insider trading, driving up prices to help your auction house, appraising / grading games owned by the company's founders/directors, media manipulation. Insane And the guy playing the central role has already done something similar in the eighties only instead of videogames it was with coins then. Got fined 1.2 million then, which is probably chum change compared to how much they made by driving up the prices artificially.