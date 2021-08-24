Market manipulation in retro gaming

Some things in that video are a bit outside the fraud-deception stuff a bit:



1) It is not strange than an auction company would not actively tell who the buyers are or that a buyer would not declare it to the world, specially if they stay in Delaware and other Freeports of the world lockers (like in the movie Tenet), as far as that goes it can be your usual Art money laundering or tax optimization scheme but with a different collectible.



2) Same goes in buying "share" of an collectible equity, that sound very standard.



3) The notion of a not for profit collector in those price range is a bit strange, maybe it exist in the world of not knowing what to do with your cartel money, but otherwise yes obviously, this is a speculative, spending that much because there is a plan to resell market, it is obviously not to game with. I doubt it is artist painter with a passion in painting themselve that buy those 8-9 figures painting either, a lot of it stay locked in port-airport tax free zone container.



The part with the manipulation of actual news (made up hobbyist buying stuff when it is a group of investor) is where it really start to be interesting, it is really easy to feed someone that need to generate content we a pre-made story if it is sensational, even at major place nowaday