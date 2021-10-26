Managed PoE switch

I am running a pfSense box on an old SuperMicro server and looking to segment off a bunch of IP cameras via a manage switch VLAN.I am not very knowledgable on switches, I just have been using a basic unmanaged 5 port Netgear for most of my networking.Can someone bit more knowledgeable on the subject help me figure out what I would need?Here is some spec info on the cameras:Main stream: 3840 × 2160 @(1–25/30 fps)Sub stream: 704 × 576@1–25 fps/704 × 480@1–30 fpsThird stream: 1920 × 1080 @ (1–25/30 fps)I figure there will be x8 3rd streams and x8 Main streams going at the most at any one time. Maybe this x2 for the two streams.Accounting for full 4K just to be on the safe side and if my calculations are correct, 2x107.2 = ~214 MB/s.Problem is, I dont know how to calculate what switching capacity, packet forwarding rate, and the packet buffer memory I need for the switch.