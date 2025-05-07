Major Issues When Enabling HDR In Windows

I'm have a lot of trouble when I enable HDR in Windows. There is one connection being made to my GPU (RTX 4090) and single display (NEC M751) via Displayport. I'm using the exact Displayport cable in the link below and the cable is less than a year old.When I have HDR disabled in Windows and my display is in SDR, there are no issues. However, when I enable HDR in Windows and my display goes into HDR mode, (briefly shows on the display) Windows becomes unusable. The black text becomes very hard to read and everything seems cloudy. Sometimes when I enable HDR there is a white line that runs up and down the center of the display. This being intermittent is very strange. I tried taking screenshots when HDR is enabled. Then, I would switch back to SDR and look at the screenshots. However, they would appear normal as if I never enabled HDR. Therefore, I had to take pictures with my phone. I have games that support HDR and HDR has to be enabled in Windows before launching the game in order to enable HDR in the game. I would hate to constantly be switching back and forth since I have to disable HDR when using Windows.I have reached out to NEC and updated the firmware for the display. I'm still waiting for them to get back to me. I also tried several different Nvidia drivers and the Windows HDR calibration tool. I even wiped my entire hard drive and reinstalled Windows. Has anyone else had this issue? Is there a way to rule out my GPU and Windows itself being the issue?