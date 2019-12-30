major 3700x boosting issues

My 3700x is having some really really wacky boosting issues, this after trying to first undervolt, but then setting it back to auto after I got horrible results, ...yes I know... shocking, but now it won't stabilize. First things, I've read the many reports about Ryzen 3000 having high v-core issues and mine was no exception as it stayed steady at around 1.48-1.52v. This is with v-core set to Auto on my MSI x570 Carbon, but it hasn't been an issue since I'm running a H150i so temps are "ok". It's been like this for the last 2 months. Fast forward to last night, I decide I want to play around with undervolting, see how low I can get the temps. I did not set an offset, I just choose the "override" option and started with 1.2v (as I've read many threads which suggest AMD recommends a 1.275v max). I strickly used Cinebench 20 to test the results. So here are my wacky results before and after going from Auto -> Override -> Auto ** All of these results are from running through Cinebench 20 and within seconds having the speeds dropped from 4250mhz to the below mentioned, and stayed at these low speeds for the duration of the test, and after completion going back up to 4250mhz. Also, just to note, temps are steady at 65c max during these tests running CB. Idle temps go as low as 28-32c. ** 1.2V override = 4250mhz dropped to 3.6-3.5GHz Ouch! 1.25V override = 4250mhz dropped to 3.3GHz... wtf? 1.3V override = 4250mhz dropped to 2.8GHz... what the hell is going on? 1.35 override = 4250mhz, dropped to 2.6ghz! 1.375 override = 4250mhz , dropped to 2.4ghz!! see a pattern now?... the move V-Core I gave, the lower the clock speeds. ok, I've seen enough, so I put the voltage back to Auto. But now it's no longer 1.48-1.52 steady it's 1.2v, with a few bursts to 1.5v. Run Cinebench 20 again, max boost is 3.7-3.8ghz. What the hell is going on now? I reset the BIOS, set up all my previous settings back to the original state it's been for 2 months. Same result. max boost clock is now 3.8ghz. Voltage steady at 1.2v with slight kicks to 1.5v but never 4250mhz. I can do a 4.2ghz all core OC with 1.4v-core and while temps are relatively low 45c idle, my Cinebench temps go up to 85c! Keeping in mine this is with the H150i with repaste. I'd prefer to keep things on auto boost, with lower speeds when idle, so I haven't been running a OC. I definitely wasn't' expecting lower speeds with more v-core. 3.8ghz max is to possibly be expected with 1.2v but going higher and getting lower speeds, and all the way down to 2.4ghz! So now, after BIOS resets, and having the cpu go no where north of 3.8ghz, I called it a night. I'm not saying it's entirely MSI's fault, but I suspect it could be, and the more I research the Carbon board, the more bad then good I hear. I've been doing this for a long time, so I know how to install a cooler, or I'd hope , but seriously everything is sitting good, fan speeds, pump speed, thermal paste. Heat has never been an issue, it's almost as if by starting it at 1.2v, it really screwed something up, and even clearing the bios wasn't enough to fix it.