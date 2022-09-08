Maingear case or falcon Northwest case?

So I have a few thousand dollars to burn I can and have the main gear case F131 modded to accept a EATX case and a 1600 W power supply and possibly add a second radiator up top for the new cgpu coming out and the CPUs



Or I can have modded a old Falcon Northwest Mach V case but I’m not sure which route I should go



I have both cases at the house. The guy that is drawing up the new specs in cad said I can change anything I want since I’m paying for it or it but I’m not exactly sure what I want to really change other than to water cool cpu and 2 gpus.



It’s also been shown that the GPU that run at 70% power is no different then 100% when rendering









That is a link to the old falcon case