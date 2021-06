Starfalcon said: I stopped playing magic back in 2000 with all the nerfs they kept doing to cards from the old days. Glad I stopped when I did, now they have people pay for digital cards.....that are worth zero and cant be sold... Click to expand...

Its pretty crazy how ravenous the fans are these days. Back in the day....like 1994-95 we just played for fun. We had no idea that these little pieces of cardboard would be worth anything. Hell, I remember putting them in the spokes of my bike as a kid or washing them in the laundry. I guess that's half the reason why they're worth so much now days, the majority of them were destroyed by kids.Anyways, I always got a kick out of going to local card stores and playing in their little tournaments. To see the shock on everyone's faces when I shuffled my deck WITHOUT sleeves made worth the buy in.With the way things are right now. I'm not sure I'll ever be doing that again.