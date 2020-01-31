Soo.... Just moved last week, finally got around to plugging in the pc, I noticed that the led lights on the fans were not working, but the fans were, everything seemed ok, machine booted up, i took the side / back panel off (thermal take core p3) and found that the usb part of the led controller is not plugged in, and there is no way to plug it in without taking the video card out, I said screw it and out the panel back on.



That's when things went downhill... I smelled the magic smoke, PC shut off and started power cycling quickly. Unplugged it right away, checked for anything lose, nothing... Looked for debris on the video card or motherboard... Nothing . Being slightly dumb I plugged it back in and powered it on. To my surprise it booted into Windows without any issue.



Now I'm confused , what the hell went poof?? :X