Made a filament storage box

TeeJayHoward
Limpness Supreme
- Joined
- Feb 8, 2005
- Messages
- 12,280
Requirements:
Solution: 3-D print a box. (Well, two of them)
The largest thing I've ever printed at 250mm x 210mm. It's literally the entire size of my print bed, and uses (almost) a full 1kg (300m) spool! Still need to design a handle/lock for the front. I considered printing 6x individual spool boxes. I think I could have made them fit, but the larger box is more stable. The typical filament dryer boxes were too wide. The fancy dryer boxes didn't hold enough spools. Total cost for my custom solution was about $20 per box, including the metal rod for the hinge, the hygrometer, the filament, heat-set inserts (not yet used), silica gel, bolts... Everything. One down, one left to print. Of course, I'm tweaking the design as I go, so who knows where it'll end up...
- Store 6x 1kg spools in an environmentally protected 500mm x 250mm area
- Dehumidifer / Silica Gel
- Cheap
- Able to pop open a lid and grab a spool without removing other spools
Solution: 3-D print a box. (Well, two of them)
The largest thing I've ever printed at 250mm x 210mm. It's literally the entire size of my print bed, and uses (almost) a full 1kg (300m) spool! Still need to design a handle/lock for the front. I considered printing 6x individual spool boxes. I think I could have made them fit, but the larger box is more stable. The typical filament dryer boxes were too wide. The fancy dryer boxes didn't hold enough spools. Total cost for my custom solution was about $20 per box, including the metal rod for the hinge, the hygrometer, the filament, heat-set inserts (not yet used), silica gel, bolts... Everything. One down, one left to print. Of course, I'm tweaking the design as I go, so who knows where it'll end up...
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.