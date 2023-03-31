MACSec - viable layer 2 security for $$$? Is there OS support for it?

OpenSource Ghost
MACSec is related to 802.1X (EAPOL), but doesn't suffer from the same vulnerabilities as 802.1X. Based on specs it seems like a viable layer 2 (wire-based) security mechanism - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEEE_802.1AE.
When I research it, almost all results include "Cisco" and licensing fees. Does any OS support it? Until typical OS like WIndows, Android, and macOS support it, only switch-to-switch links are protected without benefiting client-to-switch links. Are licensing fees the primary reason MACSec is not widely adopted?
