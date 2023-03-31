MACSec - viable layer 2 security for $$$? Is there OS support for it?

OpenSource Ghost

Feb 14, 2022
MACSec is related to 802.1X (EAPOL), but doesn't suffer from the same vulnerabilities as 802.1X. Based on specs it seems like a viable layer 2 (wire-based) security mechanism - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/IEEE_802.1AE.

When I research it, almost all results include "Cisco" and licensing fees. Does any OS support it? Until typical OS like WIndows, Android, and macOS support it, only switch-to-switch links are protected without benefiting client-to-switch links. Are licensing fees the primary reason MACSec is not widely adopted?
 
Nobu

Jun 7, 2007
Looks like Linux (the kernel) supports it since 2016, and support may be in iproute2 (Linux userspace networking utilities).

https://bootlin.com/blog/network-traffic-encryption-in-linux-using-macsec-and-hardware-offloading/#:~:text=Linux has a software implementation of MACsec, found,secure channel, attached to a parent network device.

Looks like some HPe switches can be configured for it: https://techhub.hpe.com/eginfolib/n..._access_security_guide/content/v32677644.html

There's also an msdn article about how to configure macsec on MS Azure. Couldn't find anything related to plain Windows (desktop or server)
 
