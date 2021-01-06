Macrium Reflect Linux equivalent

Reference the title.



I clone quite a few drives when upgrading people's laptops from a spinner to ssd. It's easy peasy in windows with this program.



I am looking for something the same. DD doesn't work, as I'm not just looking to copy partitions, but a sector by sector copy.



I need it in Linux because I am upgrading my own system from an SSD to an m2 NVME. So I can't do it within windows, because it's copying it's own drive.