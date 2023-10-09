Macrium Reflect free alternative & cloning issue

Flogger23m
I've been using Macrium Reflect Free for a while and found it to be the best free software for cloning drives. Apparently, they will discontinue it in January and replace it with a 30 day trial. Disappointing. They even removed download links to the free version as of now. What is the best free, non-trial alternative for cloning drives?
I am also having a problem when trying to clone my boot drive (2TB Sandisk SSD) to my 6TB Toshiba HDD. Did a quick format on the HDD, and tried to clone the SDD to the HDD for a quick clone/back up. This is how it looks after a format; I am referring to the 3rd disk down TOSHIBA HDWE160.
I get this error when trying to clone:
