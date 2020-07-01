Machine Learning Comprehension or MLC@home

Gilthanis
A new project just came online last night.
https://www.mlcathome.org/mlcathome/
Team link - https://www.mlcathome.org/mlcathome/team_display.php?teamid=1
The project is presently Linux CPU only. They will work on other platforms later. He is still making some tweaks and adjustments but has been very receptive to input. I have spoken with him a lot in Discord. However, each work unit makes several replications and there aren't a lot of people joined up right now. We need more people to join up to allow for heavy hitters to be able to get enough work to keep hosts busy.
Work units need ~700MB RAM each.
