macbook air m2 15 inch worth it?

What I’ve read is that the m2 ain’t much of an improvement vs the m1, depending on your use-case an m1 might fit your needs.

In my case my mbp 2018 with i9 and 32gb barely makes it but that depends on what is it that you do.

Less then a week ago I had a local tech replace the battery and presumably make some “motherboard fixes” as it would not even boot and that did set me 500 bucks back and I have many of my coworkers and friends saying I’m an idiot for having a mac.

This is my second mac my first one was a mini (2012).

I love macs although they are luxurious items where I live in.

Id buy an m3 if I could when it comes out fs.

.