macbook air m2 15 inch worth it?

If I never used a mac before ?


It is the 1 TB ssd version for $1500


I could get the 512 ssd version for a little cheaper.


Should I wait for the macbook air m3 ?


I hear the screen is not the best on the macbook currently.
 
pendragon1 said:
you should wait for the m3 and when it comes out you should wait for the m4 and then what that comes out...
Yeah, no.

The reality is that the m2 Air was released June of 2022. It would be stupid to buy a new one right now as we will have a m3 air by this summer. It's not like the m2 air is only 6 months or even a year old.
 
Mchart said:
Yeah, no.

The reality is that the m2 Air was released June of 2022. It would be stupid to buy a new one right now as we will have a m3 air by this summer. It's not like the m2 air is only 6 months or even a year old.
um no.
the reality is you can play the "should i wait" game indefinitely and the op asked this last Jan...
 
If you can afford to wait for the M3 Air (which may show up as soon as next month), please do. The chip isn't a huge leap over the M2, but the current Air is old enough that I'd want to get the latest if I'm going to pay full price. Having said this: if you find an M2 Air with 16GB of RAM and enough storage on discount or refurbed, it's definitely worth considering.
 
What I’ve read is that the m2 ain’t much of an improvement vs the m1, depending on your use-case an m1 might fit your needs.
In my case my mbp 2018 with i9 and 32gb barely makes it but that depends on what is it that you do.
Less then a week ago I had a local tech replace the battery and presumably make some “motherboard fixes” as it would not even boot and that did set me 500 bucks back and I have many of my coworkers and friends saying I’m an idiot for having a mac.
This is my second mac my first one was a mini (2012).
I love macs although they are luxurious items where I live in.
Id buy an m3 if I could when it comes out fs.
.
 
elvis1 said:
What I’ve read is that the m2 ain’t much of an improvement vs the m1, depending on your use-case an m1 might fit your needs.
In my case my mbp 2018 with i9 and 32gb barely makes it but that depends on what is it that you do.
Less then a week ago I had a local tech replace the battery and presumably make some “motherboard fixes” as it would not even boot and that did set me 500 bucks back and I have many of my coworkers and friends saying I’m an idiot for having a mac.
This is my second mac my first one was a mini (2012).
I love macs although they are luxurious items where I live in.
Id buy an m3 if I could when it comes out fs.
.
The M2 Air has two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports and an extra MagSafe port just for charging. The M1 Air only really has one useable USB-C port because one of them needs to be used for charging. So for that reason alone I wouldn't recommend the M1, unless you're okay with using some type of adapter for connecting extra things. I currently have an M1 Air hooked up to a Samsung OLED G9 Super Ultrawide, but it took a lot of fudging to get it to work. It took about a month and about 15 different adapters and cable configurations to finally get it to charge my M1, display to the big monitor, connect to my Ethernet, and connect to my USB hub that I have many other things connected to.
 
M3 Macbook Air announced today.. Hope you didn't buy a M2.
 
Mchart said:
M3 Macbook Air announced today.. Hope you didn't buy a M2.
It's not that big of an update to the M2 unless you need more than one display. Also, in the general stupid fashion of Apple, they only tell us how much faster it is than the M1 (1.6x) and the old Intel MacBooks nobody cares about. They never compare to its previous model. It also now supports two displays "when the lid is closed." The lid closed portion is just stupid. Even still, two is much better than one. It's just silly you can't use the laptop as a third display.
 
And of course it is more expensive. It is now $2100 for 16 GB / 2 TB for the 13 inch model.
 
Shoganai said:
It's not that big of an update to the M2 unless you need more than one display. Also, in the general stupid fashion of Apple, they only tell us how much faster it is than the M1 (1.6x) and the old Intel MacBooks nobody cares about. They never compare to its previous model. It also now supports two displays "when the lid is closed." The lid closed portion is just stupid. Even still, two is much better than one. It's just silly you can't use the laptop as a third display.
Not sure I entirely agree. The GPU on the M3 is a pretty large leap forward.

Besides - You can buy a M2 still and now save more money regardless.
 
Mchart said:
Not sure I entirely agree. The GPU on the M3 is a pretty large leap forward.

Besides - You can buy a M2 still and now save more money regardless.
Yes, there are quite a few GPU improvements. The Airs still have throttling issues with very demanding workloads, though.
 
Mchart said:
Not sure I entirely agree. The GPU on the M3 is a pretty large leap forward.

Besides - You can buy a M2 still and now save more money regardless.
Agreed on the GPU. I got work to let me trade my M2 Air 8GB/256GB (they bought it) for an M3 Air 16GB/1TB today.
 
My M2 15" with 512 and 24GB works great, so not too disappointed even though I got this only a few months ago. Go with your budget.
 
My M3 Air (16GB/1TB) was delivered today. :)

PXL_20240309_023530976.jpg
 
Ordered my 24 BG 1 TB M3 13" air yesterday. supossed to be here by next Tuesday. Did the use my Apple cc 12 month payments thing.
 
