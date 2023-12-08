Mac Studio Wifi is awful.

L

Liver

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Oct 24, 2005
Messages
5,807
The wifi capabilities of the Mac Studio are just pitiful. I have the first generation Studio.

Its a known issue and no real good solution to use the existing wifi module in the studio.

I have a full ubiquiti system. What product should I use to use the ethernet out of the studio to convert it to wifi 6, basically bypassing the wifi in the computer?

My wifi 6 access point is about 12 feet away, and all my other devices are working just fine with wifi 6. I can not drop an ethernet cable to where the computer is.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top