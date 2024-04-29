MAC Studio 2023 M2 ULTRA, 64GB, 1TB, 60 Core GPU.

Alright so I got this rectified like new, essentially new to be honest. Works great. Have had it for 3 months. Delivered to me Jan 29th. I have the original box and everything.
Price 3200 shipped paypal F&F or Zelle. Sold a bunch here. if you want to do paypal invoice etc, I can do that. Up to you to calculate the fee etc. Will only be shipped to confirmed address and will have to have good heatware feedback.
I did get apple care on it but it was the yearly one that can't transfer so I will have to cancel it. Not sure how that all works, may be you can get one through apple by taking it to apple store if you are interested.
Specs: m2 ultra, 1TB SSD, 64GB ram, 60 core GPU.
I can sell local if you are in Michigan, other than that above method will work. You can check out my heat here, https://www.heatware.com/u/59872/to and rest assured my stuff is always as described.
I will add pictures here soon.
Price 3200 shipped paypal F&F or Zelle. Sold a bunch here. if you want to do paypal invoice etc, I can do that. Up to you to calculate the fee etc. Will only be shipped to confirmed address and will have to have good heatware feedback.
I did get apple care on it but it was the yearly one that can't transfer so I will have to cancel it. Not sure how that all works, may be you can get one through apple by taking it to apple store if you are interested.
Specs: m2 ultra, 1TB SSD, 64GB ram, 60 core GPU.
I can sell local if you are in Michigan, other than that above method will work. You can check out my heat here, https://www.heatware.com/u/59872/to and rest assured my stuff is always as described.
I will add pictures here soon.
Last edited: