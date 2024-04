MAC Studio 2023 M2 ULTRA, 64GB, 1TB, 60 Core GPU.

Alright so I got this rectified like new, essentially new to be honest. Works great. Have had it for 3 months. Delivered to me Jan 29th. I have the original box and everything.Price 3200 shipped paypal F&F or Zelle. Sold a bunch here. if you want to do paypal invoice etc, I can do that. Up to you to calculate the fee etc. Will only be shipped to confirmed address and will have to have good heatware feedback.I did get apple care on it but it was the yearly one that can't transfer so I will have to cancel it. Not sure how that all works, may be you can get one through apple by taking it to apple store if you are interested.Specs: m2 ultra, 1TB SSD, 64GB ram, 60 core GPU.I can sell local if you are in Michigan, other than that above method will work. You can check out my heat here, https://www.heatware.com/u/59872/to and rest assured my stuff is always as described.I will add pictures here soon.