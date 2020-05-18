Mac OSX and ATH-M50xBT

I'm having an interesting issue with my bluetooth headphones and my Macbook.



To summarize, only one app can have audio focus at a time. For example, if I am in a Zoom meeting and open up a chrome tab that has audio like and ad, video etc the Zoom meeting's audio gets muted and the chrome tab takes focus (or vice versa). This isn't exclusive to these two programs, though. Again, I can't, for example listen to music and have SC2 audio. Or play SC2 while in a zoom meeting and retain audio for both.



I can't seem to find anything in the system audio settings dialog and can't turn up anything online when I search for things like "Macbook bluetooth audio focus settings".



Has anyone encountered this?