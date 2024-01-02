I’d like to use a Mac Mini M1 as a glorified Apple TV. Specifically I want to use the Mini to run Infuse which will get media from my Synology NAS. I can use Plex as well, but I really really like Infuse.
What do you recommend I use to control the Mini? Would a wireless keyboard with a built in track pad be good, or use an iPad to share screen? Or do I need to buy another AppleTV remote (I believe I can pair the remote with it).
I currently have a Logitech Mac wireless keyboard (has the command button) and a Magic Mouse.
If the iPad is the correct answer, what screen sharing app?
Edit. The Mini M1 will be doing other things as well. It’ll be on 24/7.
