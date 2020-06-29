Mac Classic NAS

So, hopefully this is the right place to post this. I just finished work on my newest case mod project - an 8-core atom-powered 48TB NAS in a 1991 Mac Classic case. This is my second vintage mac build - my first is the G4 Quicksilver on the last photo.I needed a new NAS; my original one was built in 2014, and it's still working quite well, but it's getting a bit long in the tooth. I wanted something compact, and classic looking, to go with my 'Ancient Tech Lab' theme.Donor machine: 1991 Mac Classic40% hydrogen peroxide cream solution + sunlight , to remove yellowing caused by bromine contaminationDonor machine, all pieces3D printing a new display bezelMy assistant, GenjiPrototype bezel, final design bezel and front fascia8" 4:3 LCD display disassembledBezel fitted to fasciaSupermicro A2SDi-8C-HLN4F logic board and 32GB of RAMCase cutting carnage for IO shieldLogic board on new 3D printed mountsLogic board fitted, with new 3D printed IO shield.Display power comes from the internal PS. I created a cable for it.Factory power board. Needed to remove rail with socket and switch to retain factory lookPower supply opened up to access 120v leads. In hindsight, there was room in the case to use the PS unmodified, if I used a 90 degree cable - but I didn'tOriginal power rail, removed from power board and fitted with new wires (all heat-shrink tubed)Power rail installed on the factory cagePS modded with spade connectors for servicability3D printed a 4-bay drive cage to house the 12TB drives. This print took over 30 hours, but the results are pretty good.Drive cage also secures PSMock-up, with two 92mm noctua fans. We'll need cable management (it's already printing)3D printed manager3D printed fan mounting plateInstalled plate. I used rubber isolating washers to try and keep the vibrations down, but I don't think I need them. The print also came out a bit stringy - which is not unexpected, since I choose to push my PLA at 215C, to promote better adhesion. I cleaned it up a little bit with a heat gun, but I'm really not thrilled about the way this looks. Probably going to redo it next time I have it apart.LVDS board had to move to make room for fans.Logic board came as passive cooling. Did not want to have to track down a low profile cooler I liked, so I built fan clips to hold the CPU fan to the supplied heatsink. These were printed in ABS (I recognized at the last minute PLA would not do).Some last minute testing before I button her upFreeNAS installed, and burned in over nightSitting in my 'Akkala Ancient Tech Lab' data center.Final parts list:1x Vintage Mac Classic1x Supermicro A2SDi-8C-HLN4F logic board1x Rosewill PHOTON Series 750W4x HGST Ultrastar HUH721212ALE600 12TB2x Crucial 16GB 288-Pin DDR4-24002x Noctua NF-B9 redux-1600 PWM fan1x Everflow 60mm Dual Ball Bearing PWM Fan1x YWD-801 8” VGA 4:3 LCD display1x Samsung 64GB FIT Plus USB Flash Drive1x Spare power cord (for PS relocation)2x momentary N/O SPST switchCustom parts made:1x display bezel (PLA)1x rear I/O sheild (PLA)1x 4-bay drive cage (PLA)1x drive bay fan plate (PLA)4x logic board mounts (PLA)4x CPU fan clip (ABS)Consumables:Assortment of heat shrink tubingRosin core solderDouble-stick tapeAssortment of sheetmetal screws and nutsAbout 1/2 roll of PLASome glue gun sticksTime w/o design work: 20 hoursTime w/design work: 32 hoursFull worklog here:Comments, Question, Flames and Feedback welcome