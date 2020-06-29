Mac Classic NAS

So, hopefully this is the right place to post this. I just finished work on my newest case mod project - an 8-core atom-powered 48TB NAS in a 1991 Mac Classic case. This is my second vintage mac build - my first is the G4 Quicksilver on the last photo.
I needed a new NAS; my original one was built in 2014, and it's still working quite well, but it's getting a bit long in the tooth. I wanted something compact, and classic looking, to go with my 'Ancient Tech Lab' theme.
Donor machine: 1991 Mac Classic
40% hydrogen peroxide cream solution + sunlight , to remove yellowing caused by bromine contamination
Donor machine, all pieces
3D printing a new display bezel
My assistant, Genji
Prototype bezel, final design bezel and front fascia
8" 4:3 LCD display disassembled
Bezel fitted to fascia
Supermicro A2SDi-8C-HLN4F logic board and 32GB of RAM
Case cutting carnage for IO shield
Logic board on new 3D printed mounts
Logic board fitted, with new 3D printed IO shield.
Display power comes from the internal PS. I created a cable for it.
Factory power board. Needed to remove rail with socket and switch to retain factory look
Power supply opened up to access 120v leads. In hindsight, there was room in the case to use the PS unmodified, if I used a 90 degree cable - but I didn't
Original power rail, removed from power board and fitted with new wires (all heat-shrink tubed)
Power rail installed on the factory cage
PS modded with spade connectors for servicability
3D printed a 4-bay drive cage to house the 12TB drives. This print took over 30 hours, but the results are pretty good.
Drive cage also secures PS
Mock-up, with two 92mm noctua fans. We'll need cable management (it's already printing)
3D printed manager
3D printed fan mounting plate
Installed plate. I used rubber isolating washers to try and keep the vibrations down, but I don't think I need them. The print also came out a bit stringy - which is not unexpected, since I choose to push my PLA at 215C, to promote better adhesion. I cleaned it up a little bit with a heat gun, but I'm really not thrilled about the way this looks. Probably going to redo it next time I have it apart.
LVDS board had to move to make room for fans.
Logic board came as passive cooling. Did not want to have to track down a low profile cooler I liked, so I built fan clips to hold the CPU fan to the supplied heatsink. These were printed in ABS (I recognized at the last minute PLA would not do).
Some last minute testing before I button her up
FreeNAS installed, and burned in over night
Sitting in my 'Akkala Ancient Tech Lab' data center.
Final parts list:
1x Vintage Mac Classic
1x Supermicro A2SDi-8C-HLN4F logic board
1x Rosewill PHOTON Series 750W
4x HGST Ultrastar HUH721212ALE600 12TB
2x Crucial 16GB 288-Pin DDR4-2400
2x Noctua NF-B9 redux-1600 PWM fan
1x Everflow 60mm Dual Ball Bearing PWM Fan
1x YWD-801 8” VGA 4:3 LCD display
1x Samsung 64GB FIT Plus USB Flash Drive
1x Spare power cord (for PS relocation)
2x momentary N/O SPST switch
Custom parts made:
1x display bezel (PLA)
1x rear I/O sheild (PLA)
1x 4-bay drive cage (PLA)
1x drive bay fan plate (PLA)
4x logic board mounts (PLA)
4x CPU fan clip (ABS)
Consumables:
Assortment of heat shrink tubing
Rosin core solder
Double-stick tape
Assortment of sheetmetal screws and nuts
About 1/2 roll of PLA
Some glue gun sticks
Time w/o design work: 20 hours
Time w/design work: 32 hours
Full worklog here:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/LfSziXHGaa3X4Cog8
Comments, Question, Flames and Feedback welcome
I needed a new NAS; my original one was built in 2014, and it's still working quite well, but it's getting a bit long in the tooth. I wanted something compact, and classic looking, to go with my 'Ancient Tech Lab' theme.
Donor machine: 1991 Mac Classic
40% hydrogen peroxide cream solution + sunlight , to remove yellowing caused by bromine contamination
Donor machine, all pieces
3D printing a new display bezel
My assistant, Genji
Prototype bezel, final design bezel and front fascia
8" 4:3 LCD display disassembled
Bezel fitted to fascia
Supermicro A2SDi-8C-HLN4F logic board and 32GB of RAM
Case cutting carnage for IO shield
Logic board on new 3D printed mounts
Logic board fitted, with new 3D printed IO shield.
Display power comes from the internal PS. I created a cable for it.
Factory power board. Needed to remove rail with socket and switch to retain factory look
Power supply opened up to access 120v leads. In hindsight, there was room in the case to use the PS unmodified, if I used a 90 degree cable - but I didn't
Original power rail, removed from power board and fitted with new wires (all heat-shrink tubed)
Power rail installed on the factory cage
PS modded with spade connectors for servicability
3D printed a 4-bay drive cage to house the 12TB drives. This print took over 30 hours, but the results are pretty good.
Drive cage also secures PS
Mock-up, with two 92mm noctua fans. We'll need cable management (it's already printing)
3D printed manager
3D printed fan mounting plate
Installed plate. I used rubber isolating washers to try and keep the vibrations down, but I don't think I need them. The print also came out a bit stringy - which is not unexpected, since I choose to push my PLA at 215C, to promote better adhesion. I cleaned it up a little bit with a heat gun, but I'm really not thrilled about the way this looks. Probably going to redo it next time I have it apart.
LVDS board had to move to make room for fans.
Logic board came as passive cooling. Did not want to have to track down a low profile cooler I liked, so I built fan clips to hold the CPU fan to the supplied heatsink. These were printed in ABS (I recognized at the last minute PLA would not do).
Some last minute testing before I button her up
FreeNAS installed, and burned in over night
Sitting in my 'Akkala Ancient Tech Lab' data center.
Final parts list:
1x Vintage Mac Classic
1x Supermicro A2SDi-8C-HLN4F logic board
1x Rosewill PHOTON Series 750W
4x HGST Ultrastar HUH721212ALE600 12TB
2x Crucial 16GB 288-Pin DDR4-2400
2x Noctua NF-B9 redux-1600 PWM fan
1x Everflow 60mm Dual Ball Bearing PWM Fan
1x YWD-801 8” VGA 4:3 LCD display
1x Samsung 64GB FIT Plus USB Flash Drive
1x Spare power cord (for PS relocation)
2x momentary N/O SPST switch
Custom parts made:
1x display bezel (PLA)
1x rear I/O sheild (PLA)
1x 4-bay drive cage (PLA)
1x drive bay fan plate (PLA)
4x logic board mounts (PLA)
4x CPU fan clip (ABS)
Consumables:
Assortment of heat shrink tubing
Rosin core solder
Double-stick tape
Assortment of sheetmetal screws and nuts
About 1/2 roll of PLA
Some glue gun sticks
Time w/o design work: 20 hours
Time w/design work: 32 hours
Full worklog here:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/LfSziXHGaa3X4Cog8
Comments, Question, Flames and Feedback welcome