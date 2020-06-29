Mac Classic NAS

So, hopefully this is the right place to post this. I just finished work on my newest case mod project - an 8-core atom-powered 48TB NAS in a 1991 Mac Classic case. This is my second vintage mac build - my first is the G4 Quicksilver on the last photo.

I needed a new NAS; my original one was built in 2014, and it's still working quite well, but it's getting a bit long in the tooth. I wanted something compact, and classic looking, to go with my 'Ancient Tech Lab' theme.

Donor machine: 1991 Mac Classic



IMG_2570.jpg


40% hydrogen peroxide cream solution + sunlight , to remove yellowing caused by bromine contamination
IMG_2573.jpg


IMG_2590.jpg


Donor machine, all pieces
IMG_2594.jpg


3D printing a new display bezel

IMG_2657.jpg


My assistant, Genji

IMG_2664.jpg


Prototype bezel, final design bezel and front fascia

IMG_2674.jpg


8" 4:3 LCD display disassembled
IMG_2680.jpg



Bezel fitted to fascia

IMG_2683.jpg


IMG_2684.jpg


Supermicro A2SDi-8C-HLN4F logic board and 32GB of RAM

IMG_2689.jpg


Case cutting carnage for IO shield

IMG_2692.jpg


Logic board on new 3D printed mounts

IMG_2708.jpg


Logic board fitted, with new 3D printed IO shield.

IMG_2713.jpg


IMG_2715.jpg


Display power comes from the internal PS. I created a cable for it.

IMG_2763.jpg


IMG_2773.jpg


Factory power board. Needed to remove rail with socket and switch to retain factory look
IMG_2717.jpg


IMG_2719.jpg


Power supply opened up to access 120v leads. In hindsight, there was room in the case to use the PS unmodified, if I used a 90 degree cable - but I didn't

IMG_2723.jpg


Original power rail, removed from power board and fitted with new wires (all heat-shrink tubed)

IMG_2724.jpg


IMG_2726.jpg


Power rail installed on the factory cage

IMG_2727.jpg


PS modded with spade connectors for servicability

IMG_2776.jpg


3D printed a 4-bay drive cage to house the 12TB drives. This print took over 30 hours, but the results are pretty good.

IMG_2775.jpg


Drive cage also secures PS

IMG_2784.jpg


Mock-up, with two 92mm noctua fans. We'll need cable management (it's already printing)

IMG_2803.jpg


3D printed manager

IMG_2806.jpg


IMG_2810.jpg


3D printed fan mounting plate

IMG_2817.jpg


IMG_2824.jpg


Installed plate. I used rubber isolating washers to try and keep the vibrations down, but I don't think I need them. The print also came out a bit stringy - which is not unexpected, since I choose to push my PLA at 215C, to promote better adhesion. I cleaned it up a little bit with a heat gun, but I'm really not thrilled about the way this looks. Probably going to redo it next time I have it apart.

IMG_2828.jpg


LVDS board had to move to make room for fans.

IMG_2829.jpg


Logic board came as passive cooling. Did not want to have to track down a low profile cooler I liked, so I built fan clips to hold the CPU fan to the supplied heatsink. These were printed in ABS (I recognized at the last minute PLA would not do).

IMG_2831.jpg


IMG_2832.jpg


Some last minute testing before I button her up

IMG_2826.jpg


FreeNAS installed, and burned in over night

IMG_2841.jpg


Sitting in my 'Akkala Ancient Tech Lab' data center.

IMG_2847.jpg




Final parts list:

1x Vintage Mac Classic
1x Supermicro A2SDi-8C-HLN4F logic board
1x Rosewill PHOTON Series 750W
4x HGST Ultrastar HUH721212ALE600 12TB
2x Crucial 16GB 288-Pin DDR4-2400
2x Noctua NF-B9 redux-1600 PWM fan
1x Everflow 60mm Dual Ball Bearing PWM Fan
1x YWD-801 8” VGA 4:3 LCD display
1x Samsung 64GB FIT Plus USB Flash Drive
1x Spare power cord (for PS relocation)
2x momentary N/O SPST switch

Custom parts made:
1x display bezel (PLA)
1x rear I/O sheild (PLA)
1x 4-bay drive cage (PLA)
1x drive bay fan plate (PLA)
4x logic board mounts (PLA)
4x CPU fan clip (ABS)

Consumables:
Assortment of heat shrink tubing
Rosin core solder
Double-stick tape
Assortment of sheetmetal screws and nuts
About 1/2 roll of PLA
Some glue gun sticks

Time w/o design work: 20 hours
Time w/design work: 32 hours


Full worklog here:
https://photos.app.goo.gl/LfSziXHGaa3X4Cog8

Comments, Question, Flames and Feedback welcome
 
