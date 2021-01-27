M3A76-CM memory installation problem

Hi,

I am trying to upgrade the memory on this old motherboard for my wife. Manual says it can take 4 ddr2 dimms, up to 2gb each. The processor is an AMD Athlon II X2 250 running windows10 (so all 64bit capable) the bios is 2101 (the latest.)

I installed a new(old) pair of matched 2x2gb dimms into the first two slots (1+2, should work as 2 channel,) but the bios shows only 2gb available (as does a boot into windows). All the memory bios settings are on automatic.

Each stick installed alone works fine as 2gb dimm. Tried the other slots (1+3, 3+4) and system would not post.

The dimms are labelled 2gb 2rx8 pc2-6400u-666-12-e0 ddr2 800 cl6 branded HP.

The previous memory was 2x1gb sticks (and bios showed 2gb, as did windows).

Any ideas? Thanks for the help!