m34wq, m32u or ???

I'm looking into consolidating my work setup with my home setup by using only one monitor. I'm looking for one with a KVM in order to use only one keyboard and one mouse.



My current work setup is a laptop into a dock station that connects everything together. I currently use two 22" HP LA2205wg monitor. Image quality isn't great and resolution is only 1680x1050.



For my home setup, I have a 24" Samsung SyncMaster 245B with a resolution of 1920x1200. Got it in 2007 or something like that.



I normally keep my monitors until they die but in this case I will give my old Samsung to the kid and bring back the HPs at work. Message here is that I will keep this new monitor for a LONG time. My aging home computer only has an AMD R9 390 video card so driving 4K gaming is out of question for now but I will upgrade to a new rig before the end of the year. Being future proof in term of resolution could be a plus.



HDR performance has no value to me at all. I always tone down the brightness of my monitors because it just hurt my eyes. I also generaly increase the contrast a bit compared to stock setting. As I can understand, monitors now have a lot more settings to fiddle with. My use case will be set it and forget it. I want it to give me the best experience for work and gaming comes second but still needs to be good. I want it FLAT, not curved. Working in Excel or Autocad looks like a nightmare with curved screen. I generally play in a well lit room so perfect black like with OLED or such is not mandatory. Perfect color accuracy would be nice but 2-3% off won't break the deal. I wan't something that will give me at least the height of a 27" 16:9 screen.



I'm looking into the Gigabyte m34wq and m32u but I'm open to anything else as long as it's inside my budget. The m32u cost is already borderline for me. The m34wq is interesting because of the price and of how wide it is. Reviews seems to be good also. It would give me a part of what I like with 2 screens.



Any input you can give me about these monitors?

Am I going in the right direction?

Should I look at something else?

Any recommendations?

Something I forgot to mention and would help to determine the right monitor for me?



Thank you!