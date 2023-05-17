M2 Write Performance Problem?

Guarateed_12
Build
Ausu TUF Gaming X570-Plus (Wi-Fi)
Ryzen 7 3700X
Corsair DDR4-3200 / 32Gb
C: Corsair Force MP600 M.2 1TB
It has been several months since I ran any SSD speed tests. Previous tests showed the drive to be behaving as expected i.e. 4900/4700 (MB/s). The other day I downloaded and ran PassMark and it gave me a rather unusual Write Speed result. On top of them not being what I had expected to see I'm also concerned about the disparity of these 2 benchmarks. I have also run CrystalDiskMark. CDM seems to fall off too when I run the test 6 times in a row. But as you can see the PassMark drop off at different times when the same test is run.
I have monitored the Drive temps with HWMonitor and there is nothing out of the ordinary with the temps. Is this just to be expected? I just can't account for the PassMark results dropping off at different times? The drive is only about at 25% full, so there is plenty of room to run these tests.
