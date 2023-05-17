M2 Write Performance Problem?

First things first...BuildAusu TUF Gaming X570-Plus (Wi-Fi)Ryzen 7 3700XCorsair DDR4-3200 / 32GbC: Corsair Force MP600 M.2 1TBIt has been several months since I ran any SSD speed tests. Previous tests showed the drive to be behaving as expected i.e. 4900/4700 (MB/s). The other day I downloaded and ran PassMark and it gave me a rather unusual Write Speed result. On top of them not being what I had expected to see I'm also concerned about the disparity of these 2 benchmarks. I have also run CrystalDiskMark. CDM seems to fall off too when I run the test 6 times in a row. But as you can see the PassMark drop off at different times when the same test is run.I have monitored the Drive temps with HWMonitor and there is nothing out of the ordinary with the temps. Is this just to be expected? I just can't account for the PassMark results dropping off at different times? The drive is only about at 25% full, so there is plenty of room to run these tests.