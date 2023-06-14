M.2 trouble

Ok so i have 2 m.2 drives in stalled one is from my old machine that was a ddr4 set up i had it for years. The second one is from my machine now ddr5 setup clean install. Ok so the ddr5 is in slot one and the ddr4 in slot 2 when i make the ddr5 m.2 drive the first boot option and i go into my computer it does not see the second drive so i go into disk management the second drive was listed as disk 2 partition 3. So i switched the boot order in bios to start up with the old drive first ddr4 m.2 and i go into my computer it sees the ddr5 drive as drive e anyone know why the other way around the ddr5 does not see the old drive as drive e instead of disk 2 partition 3?