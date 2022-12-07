M.2 SSD NVME Performance

Earlier this year I purchased an ACER TC-1650 desktop that has one M.2 NVMe slot on the motherboard that is used for the system drive. Performing some tests, I learned that the performance of the ACER SSD (WDC SN530) was not performing as expected, The M.2 slot is a x4 slot, but tests using CrystalDiskMark showed the drive reading at about 880MB/s. Although this might show it's only using one lane, while testing I also learned that when I rebooted system the read performance often jumped to 2,650MB/s. The higher speed happed about 30% of the time. Decided to swap out the original SSD with a Samsung 980 device. The performance with this Samsung SSD was similar to the original Acer SSD, but the higher speed was achieved about 80% of the time. It is frustrating trying to get this device to behave consistently, each time I start my computer I run CrystalDiskMark and if the speed is 880MB/s, I would reboot to achieve the better speed.



Also, I did not align the Samsung 980 when I cloned the original device. so using Minitool, I aligned all partitions on the device. Although I still get the lower speed sometimes after starting windows, my higher speed is now 3,150MB/s after the aligning process. Obviously, having an SSD properly aligned has a big impact on performance.



Any ideas as to why I get the inconsistent performance of the SSD? I've updated the driver and reseated the SSD, but still have the issue.