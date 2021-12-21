M.2 SSD NVMe dynamic drive

Sinster

I have an ADATA 1TB that's fairly new. I have been having issue with my MSI Mobo Tomachawk X570 with latest F/W and chipset drivers. The SSD would just disconnect and I would have to shutdown and tap on the drive in order for the mobo to recognize it. I would reboot and everything would be fine, but it would randomly disconnect.

Ordered another SSD drive to replace the ADATA, but during all the t/s I notice it was a dynamic drive. I tried to clone the partitions using AOMEI to a backup enclosed M.2 SSD SATA, but the Dynamic Drive would just stop being detected. Then I tried just copying the files which I was successful to a certain point, once again during the transfer of the files the drive wouldn't disconnect. I ordered an NVMe enclosure and tried again, this time I can see the partitions, but can't access the files. Is there another way I can copy those files. It's not a life or death matter, but would like some of those recent files I haven't back up off that drive.
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

does it do it in both slots? could maybe try them without the cover. maybe they are just loosing contact?!
 
