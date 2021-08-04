m.2 SSD enclosure

I have the ********** dual protocol enclosure listed here:It's OK but does disconnect from time to time. I've unchecked allow the computer to turn off this device to save power for all my USB controllers.I've just ordered one of these:Any have any experience with either of them or other recomendations? Having just copied over the data from an m.2 SATA drive in Sabrent enclosure to my upgraded internal Samsung 980 it's going to be hard to go back to mechanical external storage for offline storage. I still don't know about long reliability of SSD vs HD.