M.2 NVMe SSD and overheating

I guess the question really is how well is the system thermally controlled? If the system is around hotter ambient temperature and the system builds heat internally with no dispersion, you may experience some thermal throttling. However, I have yet to see my 960 and 970 NVMe's ever throttle. Not even the one installed next to the socket and RAM, and above the GPU. I leave the copper heat spreader on too. Not using any type of 3rd party heatsink.



Technically, almost everything in your system has thermal protection via throttling....has that stopped you from using it yet? [rhetorical]