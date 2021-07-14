M.2 nvme heatsinks in laptops, worth it?

This is the first time owning a laptop or any PC with SSD/nvme drives and was wondering if heat sinks are worth it.
The primary drive contains the OS and is 512 GB, the second drive will be for games and is going to be 2 TB. I have a 2TB 5400 HDD for media and work loads to save unneeded wear and tear on that SSDs.

Nearly half the laptop is vented and both slots are covered by the plastic just below the mesh.

The 1st drive have 2 pads under the controller and storage chips contacting the MOBO and will add them to the 2nd drive when I install that. Should the pads be enough?
 

