Hi guys,New here and looking for some help, struggling with this one.My previous x299-d fried the other day and I now have a ASUS Rog gaming x299-e ii.This board is capable of running 3 m.2s. I’m currently running a 7820x as my 10900x also appears to have fried when the Mobo went.Currently I can only get 1 m.2 slot to register, the vertical one on the right hand side of the board. I’m using 980pro 2TB. Both of these are working as tested in the vertical slot and they register in bios.The two m.2 slots at the bottom which have heat sinks, will not show any existence of the 980 pros, I’ve tried each slot individually but nothing, I’ve trawled online, looked at the manual, messed around in bios and I cannot for the love of me figure this out.Any help is appreciated as this is driving me up the wallBest,