M.2 Disk problems installing Windows 7

M

mainpmf

n00b
Joined
Dec 14, 2014
Messages
7
Hello, i'm having some issues.

I'm trying to install Windows 7 on the M.2 Samsung SSD / ROG Impact VII motherboard.
And I get all the time "it's not possible to install windows in the Disk 0 Partition 1 (Show details).

I've already checked in the BIOS that the M.2 is activated and i've also tried the (diskpart, select disk 0, clean)


I've already tried this and nothing:
http://www.sevenforums.com/installation-setup/260850-setup-unable-create-new-system-partition.html
http://www.sevenforums.com/tutorials/91339-ssd-hdd-optimize-windows-reinstallation.html
What else can I do to fix this?
 
W

whiskeykid

n00b
Joined
Oct 10, 2007
Messages
20
Hi Mainpmf, first time reply . As a novice I may not be much help. But I had same problem with same motherboard and M.2 SSD . I had to reseat the SSD several times to get a proper connection and format and install . That worked fine but now every couple days the computer reboots and says repairing automatic, but if I shut down and yank out and reseat the M.2 it will reboot for a couple days more . Not sure if it is M.2 out of spec or asus ROG out of spec . This fix is fine for now, but it is an intermittant failiure that is most inconveiniant.Hope it helps you .
 
M

mjz_5

2[H]4U
Joined
May 24, 2001
Messages
3,624
You have to slipstream the drives into the windows install. I was able to get it to work with windows pro and not home for some reason.
 
M

mjz_5

2[H]4U
Joined
May 24, 2001
Messages
3,624
would make your life easier to install windows 10. What’s the reason you want 7?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top