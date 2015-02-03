M.2 Disk problems installing Windows 7

Hello, i'm having some issues.
I'm trying to install Windows 7 on the M.2 Samsung SSD / ROG Impact VII motherboard.
And I get all the time "it's not possible to install windows in the Disk 0 Partition 1 (Show details).
I've already checked in the BIOS that the M.2 is activated and i've also tried the (diskpart, select disk 0, clean)
I've already tried this and nothing:
http://www.sevenforums.com/installation-setup/260850-setup-unable-create-new-system-partition.html
http://www.sevenforums.com/tutorials/91339-ssd-hdd-optimize-windows-reinstallation.html
What else can I do to fix this?
