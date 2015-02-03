M.2 Disk problems installing Windows 7

Hi Mainpmf, first time reply . As a novice I may not be much help. But I had same problem with same motherboard and M.2 SSD . I had to reseat the SSD several times to get a proper connection and format and install . That worked fine but now every couple days the computer reboots and says repairing automatic, but if I shut down and yank out and reseat the M.2 it will reboot for a couple days more . Not sure if it is M.2 out of spec or asus ROG out of spec . This fix is fine for now, but it is an intermittant failiure that is most inconveiniant.Hope it helps you .