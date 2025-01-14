  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
LUNAR Remastered Collection

Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
48,350
On April 18, remasters of LUNAR: Silver Star Story Complete and LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue Complete release for gen 8 consoles and PC on Steam. The game has modern quality-of-life features like boosters and the ability to switch to original graphics. The "HD" graphics include widescreen support, revamped pixel art, and high-definition video cutscenes. No mention if the translation was reworked, but I hope it was considering the original North American publisher Working Designs was notorious for their horrible localizations. Not that today's localizers are much better, but can it be worse than the original?

https://www.lunarremastered.com/


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3255380/LUNAR_Remastered_Collection/


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLpHIFSqa-E
 
Yar, I had just started the PSP remake of Silver Star Story then caught wind of this remake so stopped. Looking forward to this compilation, I really enjoyed the FF Pixel Remasters, and this remaster reminds me of those.
 
pendragon1 said:
classics




id rather the og localizers/va's than any of the idiots doing it these days...

Like I said, I don't know about that. The Cutting Room Floor has a good breakdown of all the issues with the original localization in the second game, at least. I'm sure dedicated RPG site have more detailed analyses of these.

https://tcrf.net/Lunar:_Eternal_Blue/Regional_Differences#Script

1736885137051.png


The head of Working Designs, Victor Ireland, had quite the ego. Another thing they did was fucking with the game balance by changing stats of enemies and other things. Silver Star Story Complete has half the total silver in the game and enemies drop half the silver they do compared to the original Japanese version, for example. Ireland had stated that this was so the games took longer to beat and people wouldn't trade or sell them after a week. While Working Designs is notorious for butchering the games they imported, people still do credit them for helping the western market discover that there was a demand for JPRGs, especially to Sega of America.
 
Yeah I am looking forward to this too, hopefully it doesnt let me down. I am hoping to have a good retro RPG spring, with this and suikoden both coming out.
 
I loved those games back in the Sega CD days. I bet I played through all of the first game a half-dozen times. I don't think I ever won the 2nd, though. On two different playthroughs I got all the way to the final boss and he just kept obliterating me. There wasn't anything else left to do and I had 0 issues with everything else, so I dunno what you were supposed to do.
Either way, I'll definitely be snatching this up.
 
Domingo said:
I loved those games back in the Sega CD days. I bet I played through all of the first game a half-dozen times. I don't think I ever won the 2nd, though. On two different playthroughs I got all the way to the final boss and he just kept obliterating me. There wasn't anything else left to do and I had 0 issues with everything else, so I dunno what you were supposed to do.
Either way, I'll definitely be snatching this up.

One of the things Working Designs did in the US version was increase the HP and defense on all of Zophar's forms.

1st column = HP, 2nd column = attack, 3rd column = defense.
1737048769724.png
 
Armenius said:
One of the things Working Designs did in the US version was increase the HP and defense on all of Zophar's forms.

1st column = HP, 2nd column = attack, 3rd column = defense.
View attachment 704231


Okay, that makes a lot more sense. I just remember thinking that it had to be bugged or something. There was seemingly nothing else to do and I simply couldn't beat that guy.
 
Just beat Lunar 1. Still a classic. Took me 17 hours to get through it. Being able to speed up the battles made the game more enjoyable. I really couldn't remember anything from when I played the the ps1 version 30 years ago. Proabaly jump into part 2 today.
 
