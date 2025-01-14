Armenius
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 48,350
On April 18, remasters of LUNAR: Silver Star Story Complete and LUNAR 2: Eternal Blue Complete release for gen 8 consoles and PC on Steam. The game has modern quality-of-life features like boosters and the ability to switch to original graphics. The "HD" graphics include widescreen support, revamped pixel art, and high-definition video cutscenes. No mention if the translation was reworked, but I hope it was considering the original North American publisher Working Designs was notorious for their horrible localizations. Not that today's localizers are much better, but can it be worse than the original?
https://www.lunarremastered.com/
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3255380/LUNAR_Remastered_Collection/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLpHIFSqa-E
https://www.lunarremastered.com/
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3255380/LUNAR_Remastered_Collection/
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLpHIFSqa-E