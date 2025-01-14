LUNAR Remastered Collection

pendragon1 said: classics









id rather the og localizers/va's than any of the idiots doing it these days... Click to expand...

Like I said, I don't know about that. The Cutting Room Floor has a good breakdown of all the issues with the original localization in the second game, at least. I'm sure dedicated RPG site have more detailed analyses of these.The head of Working Designs, Victor Ireland, had quite the ego. Another thing they did was fucking with the game balance by changing stats of enemies and other things. Silver Star Story Complete has half the total silver in the game and enemies drop half the silver they do compared to the original Japanese version, for example. Ireland had stated that this was so the games took longer to beat and people wouldn't trade or sell them after a week. While Working Designs is notorious for butchering the games they imported, people still do credit them for helping the western market discover that there was a demand for JPRGs, especially to Sega of America.