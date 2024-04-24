Lukewarm -> Refurb RTX 3000 FE @ Microcenter

NattyKathy
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2019
- Messages
- 1,552
RTX 3090 FE @ $699
RTX 3080Ti @ $599
Ignore if you're looking for regular gaming perf/$, this is for the niche use case weirdos doing ML stuff and ultra-high-rez image processing / rendering.
3080Ti > 4070S if memory bandwidth is a constraint, and if you need 24GB VRAM on a budget then a refurb 3090 is the best you'll get for $700
Prices seem roughly the same as used market but MC offers a 90-day warranty which is a big plus IMO. I did a spot check and they seem to be in stock at many MC locations. I saw open-box around $540/$640 for '80Ti and '90 respectively if you're feeling brave/lucky.
RTX 3080Ti @ $599
Ignore if you're looking for regular gaming perf/$, this is for the niche use case weirdos doing ML stuff and ultra-high-rez image processing / rendering.
3080Ti > 4070S if memory bandwidth is a constraint, and if you need 24GB VRAM on a budget then a refurb 3090 is the best you'll get for $700
Prices seem roughly the same as used market but MC offers a 90-day warranty which is a big plus IMO. I did a spot check and they seem to be in stock at many MC locations. I saw open-box around $540/$640 for '80Ti and '90 respectively if you're feeling brave/lucky.
Last edited: