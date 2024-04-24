Lukewarm -> Refurb RTX 3000 FE @ Microcenter

NattyKathy

RTX 3090 FE @ $699

RTX 3080Ti @ $599

Ignore if you're looking for regular gaming perf/$, this is for the niche use case weirdos doing ML stuff and ultra-high-rez image processing / rendering.

3080Ti > 4070S if memory bandwidth is a constraint, and if you need 24GB VRAM on a budget then a refurb 3090 is the best you'll get for $700

Prices seem roughly the same as used market but MC offers a 90-day warranty which is a big plus IMO. I did a spot check and they seem to be in stock at many MC locations. I saw open-box around $540/$640 for '80Ti and '90 respectively if you're feeling brave/lucky.
 
I could definitely dig the 3090 FE but not the 3080 Ti. Memory bandwidth be damned - 4070S is better and has a real warranty.
 
I could definitely dig the 3090 FE but not the 3080 Ti. Memory bandwidth be damned - 4070S is better and has a real warranty.
For the vast majority of uses, yeah. There are very few situations where a 3080Ti would be useful but they exist... I have a realtime NN upscaling workflow that only needs about 3GB VRAM but loves bandwidth and fillrate which AD104 lacks compared to GA102.

I agree tho, 3090 is by far the more interesting bc 24GB. There's a reason I bought a bargain clearance 3090Ti in Aug 2021 instead of waiting a few more months for Ada ;-)
 
