Lubded Nuphy/Keychron low-profile switches

>be me

>first time buying a low-profile keyboard

>gets scratchy low-profile gateron reds and f-tier stab mods

>becomes van gogh to lube the switches

>uses my experience in using duct tape to keep my life together to do the tempest tape mod

>puts it back together

>I feel a god ray illuminate my fingers as I type my first sentence

>feel the first ray of hope since my wife left me

>now I have everything I need to type out my memoirs of chasing down the sting-ray that took the life of our savior Steve Irwin



Seriously, lubing the switches was the best thing that you can do transform a mediocre experience of scratchiness into a God-tier thoccy dream.