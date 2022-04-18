Lubded Nuphy/Keychron low-profile switches

cartercanedy
>be me
>first time buying a low-profile keyboard
>gets scratchy low-profile gateron reds and f-tier stab mods
>becomes van gogh to lube the switches
>uses my experience in using duct tape to keep my life together to do the tempest tape mod
>puts it back together
>I feel a god ray illuminate my fingers as I type my first sentence
>feel the first ray of hope since my wife left me
>now I have everything I need to type out my memoirs of chasing down the sting-ray that took the life of our savior Steve Irwin
Seriously, lubing the switches was the best thing that you can do transform a mediocre experience of scratchiness into a God-tier thoccy dream.
