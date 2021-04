Interestingly, I've just created a Server 2016 box and ran into the same issue with my 9750-8i. The Controller works, performance is reasonable, but I have other issues that I'm not sure if they are drive or controller related. First I installed the 2012 R2 drivers that I found on the broadcom website and it installed without any errors. The 3Ware web management works, and shows the status of each drive and the health of the array, although Windows is reporting the RAID ports (always different port) as failed, so I have error messages flooding my event viewer error log. When I went into device manager and I checked for the controller, I could see the LSI 3Ware 9750-8i controller there, so I did a driver update on it from there and it further updated the drivers from Release Year 2012 to 2013. The errors are still there though.



On the other hand I am using some Seagate Constellation ES.2 drives 7.2K 3TB SAS drives in RAID 10 (4x3TB = 6TB Usable), but the moment the drives spin up, the drives make a funky knocking noise. Not sure why they do that. If I start a verify process the knocking goes away and it sounds like a proper hard drive. The second it becomes idle, the knocking is back. It sounds like very loud seeking in a synchronized pattern. Like a wheel of fortune clicking sound but deeper (not the click of death sound). All 4 drives are doing it so it's unlikely that all 4 are faulty, and they are from different batches with slightly different firmwares too. If I would know how to flash all of them the same firmware I would, but I have no idea how to do it because the drives hide behind the controller.



I'm willing to go down to 2012 R2, that's a solid OS too, but I'm frustrated with the loud knocking seek noise. The noise also happens in the BIOS or any other state when the drives are not being accessed. I've read online that some drives are specifically not designed to be used in RAID configuration and the firmware causes constant seeking or noise, but this shouldn't be the case with a Server SAS drive. I'm baffled.