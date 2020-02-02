LSI 9271-8i New Raid

hi all im trying find something that seems to be like spotting a unicorn. im looking for a LSI 9271-8i with the cachecade 2 + the BBU i see some with the battery back up but not the cachecade 2.0 hardware module, will be using windows server os or linux to host my server in comming months but i want to make usre it s got hardware raid, and this one with the cachecade 2 module can do ssd caching, on the other side of this is there software for these like in windows if i went that route win a server os,