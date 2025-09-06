LPDDR GPUs are incoming

AMD rumored to use lpddr5x or lpddr6 based GPUs at the low end
Why is AMD using lpddr now for dGPU (timestamped video below that raises this question)
Possible reasons
View: https://youtube.com/watch?v=HEdT4lCvWaY&t=1500s&pp=2AHcC5ACAQ%3D%3D
- They are now faster — newest lpddr stuff will be as fast the gddr5 in base PS5
- They are now not as slow as GDDR competition — they will only be half as slow as GDDR — which can be compensated by doubling the bandwidth
- Improved caching — larger L1, L2 cache plus extra Infinity cache
- They will not be capacity constrained — the latest & greatest gddr stuff always came with crippling capacity constraints which hopefully will not be the case with lpddr
- More vram for AI — professional cards can go upto 512gb vram
- More vram for gaming — marketing advantage like more megapixels in a camera
- No more excuses for low vram at budget — traditionally budget GPUs had less bus width such as 128gb (for cost & power saving) resulting in less gddr RAM. this will not be the case anymore with lpddr
- Can be shared with laptop APU
- Medusa premium — shares 24 CU AT4 (10050xt) — this is a drop in replacement for strix point & will be used for all windows PC gaming handhelds, starting 2027-2028
- medusa halo — shares 48 CU AT3 (10060xt) — premium tablets / laptops / NUCs & edge inference use case, maybe a few $2500 handhelds too
