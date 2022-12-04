lowest power video card?

I have a dell 3910 with a 180w supply one of my programs does not like the opengl support on the intel gpu.
It does not take a lot of power to run, just decent opengl support.
System:
Thank you in advance for any help!!!
- Intel Core 12th Generation i5-12400 Processor (6 Core, Up to 4.40GHz, 18MB Cache, 65W)
- 512GB PCIe M.2 NVMe Class 35 Solid State Drive
- 12GB (1X8GB + 1X4GB) Up to 3200MHz DDR4 UDIMM Non-ECC
- Dvd burner and a SATA drive also need to be added.
