Lowest power desktop socket 4+ core?

Hello all, im on the hunt for (one of) the lowest power CPU's I can get that fits into a desktop form factor (no mobile CPU's), with at least 4 cores. I just "upgraded" from an athlon 2 X2 65W dual core, to a blazing fast 45W Athlon 2 X4 610E quad core. I see some I3's and such at 51W TDP, but not much lower. Performance isnt a huge deal as this is just my home domain controller, im more concerned with price (new proc cost me $18). Anyone know of any quad core CPU's with a lower power draw than an Athlon X4 610E?