Low power upgrade from 2gb 750ti for 6 year old build.

I mainly play Warcraft 3 and starcraft 2 on medium settings but just upgraded to a better 25" monitor and would like better graphics if at all possible. Some games with lots going on the game lags so I've had to put on lowest settings to get by.

My current build is-
Asrock h97 motherboard
I5 4790
Antec 650 true power classic psu
Evga Gtx750TI
Hyper x fury 8gb x2 240pin ddr3 pc3 12800
Crucial Mx100 ssd

I am assuming I need a lowish power card and hopefully not a scorching hot one since my case is just fan cooled.
Any reasonably cheap upgrades you would reccomend that are compatible with my current equpiment?
 
I could see a 1060 doing the job. I bought one off eBay for $120 for a cheap build for someone and it only needed one pcie power connector. It was a gigabyte model.

Other options are something like a 1650/1660 or AMD equivalents. You’d have to check power requirements on those though as I’m not fully versed in AMD hardware. Maybe something like an RX 570.
 
I'm kinda leaning towards a gtx1060 or gtx1070.

Does cable type used matter or affect card output? I used dvi cable to old monitor and now using hdmi cable to new monitor.
 
