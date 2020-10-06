Low power upgrade from 2gb 750ti for 6 year old build.

Sparkynutz
I mainly play Warcraft 3 and starcraft 2 on medium settings but just upgraded to a better 25" monitor and would like better graphics if at all possible. Some games with lots going on the game lags so I've had to put on lowest settings to get by.
My current build is-
Asrock h97 motherboard
I5 4790
Antec 650 true power classic psu
Evga Gtx750TI
Hyper x fury 8gb x2 240pin ddr3 pc3 12800
Crucial Mx100 ssd
I am assuming I need a lowish power card and hopefully not a scorching hot one since my case is just fan cooled.
Any reasonably cheap upgrades you would reccomend that are compatible with my current equpiment?
