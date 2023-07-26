matt_to_the_max
Hi everyone,
I just ordered parts for a low power unraid build. My previous unraid server was ran by a Dell T30 server that served me well for 5 years or so. Recently, the cache drive failed in my Unraid server so I lost all of my dockers and system data. I have four spinning disk hard drives in the T30 server and there are no more 3.5" slots available. I have 2TB of free space remaining from 20TB of usable space. Thus, I decided to build a custom server with an standard size ATX case that has 8 3.5" drive bays. Here is what I ordered:
Intel Core I3-12100F
Asus Prime B760M-A D4
Team Group 2x16GB DDR4 3600MHz
FSP Hydro GE 550W 80 PLUS Gold
SXTAIGOOD 9300-8I HBA controller
Silicon Power 1TB NVMe drive PCIe Gen4 (Docker, system, and appdata cache drive)
Silicon Power 1TB NVMe drive PCIe Gen3 (Downloads cache drive)
Antec Performance Series P101 Silent
Do you guys think I ordered decent parts for a low power Unraid build?
I'll post picture when I have everything assembled.
Thanks,
Matt
