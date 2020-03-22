Low Gpu Usage on the Gtx 1650

Hello everyone,My Gtx 1650 (Single channel 2400mhz cl17 Ram, i5 9300h, 512gb SSD) is runnin gon a to low Usage in some games. For example on 50% on CSGO or 70% in Pubg. In some games my gpu is only at a 40% usage. Its deffinately not a Bottleneck and i dont really think that its cause of the Single Channel. Ive done Like everything ive seen so war but nothing has helped me. Sry for my bad english. My Laptop is the Lenovo L340 15IRH.Best wishesLeon