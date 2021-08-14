Low gpu usage on Rtx 3090 on Metro Enhacement Edition.

Hello.

PC:

Monitor:AORUS FI27Q

Cpu: 10850K with Nzxt Kraken X73 ( 60c in game )

Gpu: Rtx 3090 Gaming Oc ( 60C in game )

Ram: 32gb 2x16 GB DDR4 GSKILL 3200MHZ XMP

Psu: Seasonic Ultra Prime Titanium 850W TX

mb: Aorus 490 Pro Gaming

SSD: Crucial 1TB Nvm SSD

Case: Cooler Master Cosmos C700P



I have a problem with Gpu usage on Metro Exodus Enhancet Edition after latest windows update KB5005033 Win H20H2. My gpu usage is like 40-55% during Taiga level + clock cpu is fluctuating like never before. And after intro in Sam story i have 55% gpu usage. Something get screwed. Few days ago i get normal gpu usage like 90-99%. No other programs in background. 50-60%. Before was 95%.

I am on 1440P , Ultra,DLSS QUALITY,rest maxed,Raytracing Raytraced.





ps:Updating now to H21H1 win and check.