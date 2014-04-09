Loud CPU fan on HTPC

dar124 said: Not sure if I wanna get into replacing the heatsink. If that "Noctua NFA4X10FLX 40 x 10mm" fan will fit and is a good quality product (as it appears to be) then I'll prob just keep it simple and go with it. Click to expand...

If the bearing is bad in the one you have and that is what you hear, yes, it will work for you, however, if it is not, then the noctua will not help, it is still a 3k+ rpm fan, it is not loud really as its a small fan, but it is annoying as hell, I tried out a 2500rpm 40mm fan for ram cooling before, and my whole system was silent to me, but once I added the 40mm fan, good lord, it did not take me more than 10mins before I was tearing back into the case to remove it. The sound from such a small fan is very high pitched, I have said it before, a large 120-140mm fan might be louder than the 40mm, just like a ceiling fan is allot louder than a mosquito flying by your ear, but which one is more annoying?If you have room a 60-80mm thin fan will push more air and cool better with less noise than the 40mm, and I would be willing to bet the HS does not need a fan so long as the case is well vented, so a 60-80mm fan moving air in or out would be a better idea.