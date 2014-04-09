Loud CPU fan on HTPC

So I recently picked up a little HTPC with a ASRock E350-M1. It has an aftermarket (I think) CPU fan with a little controller attached to it. The fan seems kinda loud, especially for a HTPC so I'm looking to replace it with a comparable, but quieter fan. I've tried to adjust the fan speed with the dial on the controller, but it doesnt seem to make any difference. The pic below is the current fan.
I've never upgraded a CPU fan. I've switched out some case fans, but only with replacements that I've had lying around. So I'm looking for some [H] advice/suggestions for an upgrade. I dont really need/want the new fan to have a controller with it. Just turn on and run when the PC is booted, but be quiet enough that I'll barely hear it!!!
Also the current fan is screwed directly into the CPU heat sink fins. Is it acceptable to screw the fan into the heatsink??
