Armenius
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 40,935
From developer Artisan Studios, who made Astria Ascending, comes a new JRPG with a graphical style being called "deep 2D." It utilizes painted backgrounds that characters can traverse in and out of including side to side. It is not slated for release until next year. You'll see publications calling it being developed by "Final Fantasy" veterans, but I only saw one credit in the trailer from FF, and they did the sound design in FFXII.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2355020/Lost_Hellden
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfuvkUN5ByI
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2355020/Lost_Hellden
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfuvkUN5ByI