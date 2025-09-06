  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Lost access to old account

michalrz2

michalrz2

n00b
2FA
Joined
Aug 21, 2025
Messages
12
Hello Kyle & Co.

I messed up, not gonna lie.
This concerns my old "michalrz" account - I lost access to it around the 15th of August.

I reached out via e-mail once the problem first started, asking for you to disable 2FA on my account temporarily (probably a no-go request). I'm re-reaching, because I would like to make sure I'm in compliance.

Can I please keep using this here account in lieu of the old one and eventually upgrade it? I still have access to the e-mail associated with the old one, so it's not compromised or in risk, just locked out via 2FA.

How I locked my keys in the car?
While rushing to replace my phone, I nuked Authy. I cannot find my list of backup codes for the account (the one that the Forum specifically asks you to save while setting up 2FA), it might have been lost in an old backup I deleted to make room (I had to downsize).
Yes, I have the new list of backup codes for this new account, better secured. Won't happen again.

Sorry for the trouble!
 
