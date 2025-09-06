Lost access to old account

Hello Kyle & Co.



I messed up, not gonna lie.

This concerns my old "michalrz" account - I lost access to it around the 15th of August.



I reached out via e-mail once the problem first started, asking for you to disable 2FA on my account temporarily (probably a no-go request). I'm re-reaching, because I would like to make sure I'm in compliance.



Can I please keep using this here account in lieu of the old one and eventually upgrade it? I still have access to the e-mail associated with the old one, so it's not compromised or in risk, just locked out via 2FA.



How I locked my keys in the car?

While rushing to replace my phone, I nuked Authy. I cannot find my list of backup codes for the account (the one that the Forum specifically asks you to save while setting up 2FA), it might have been lost in an old backup I deleted to make room (I had to downsize).

Yes, I have the new list of backup codes for this new account, better secured. Won't happen again.



Sorry for the trouble!