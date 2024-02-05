Lost access to hard drive

Exeodus
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2008
- Messages
- 1,119
Long story short, I cloned an old HDD to a SSD, but the drive letter assignment got crossed with another drive. So i changed the first drive to a letter that I thought wasn't being used so I could swap the letters of the two drives. I didn't play enough attention to the warning, and the other drive that I took the drive letter assignment from by mistake is now missing. Disk Management doesn't see it at all, nor does Device Manager. Even the BIOS now doesn't see it. Do I have any way to get this hard drive to be recognized again?
Thanks,
Thanks,