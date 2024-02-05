Lost access to hard drive

Long story short, I cloned an old HDD to a SSD, but the drive letter assignment got crossed with another drive. So i changed the first drive to a letter that I thought wasn't being used so I could swap the letters of the two drives. I didn't play enough attention to the warning, and the other drive that I took the drive letter assignment from by mistake is now missing. Disk Management doesn't see it at all, nor does Device Manager. Even the BIOS now doesn't see it. Do I have any way to get this hard drive to be recognized again?

Thanks,
 
Have you tried unplugged the drive that stole and now have the letter of the drive that you can't see anymore in the bios ?(If I did not get things mixed)
 
