Loop flow orientation - back pressure won’t release

Hi all,



just wanted to see if I can get some advise on a issue I’m having with a new loop I’ve put together. Issue is there seems to be extremely low flow to the point where I’m having trouble filling the whole loop up. When I turn the pump on you can see the levels try to move than slosh back in place so it seems like there’s a extreme amount of back pressure that the pump can’t overcome. The pump is definitely working as I can see it spinning and hear it vibrating as well.



Loop layout is: res to cpu, cpu to ek rad, ek rad to GPU, GPU to Corsair rad and Corsair rad back to ek res. According to the ek manual for both the res and cpu block are directional so I have hooked them up matching their manuals. The GPU block and both rads did not mention so I assumed it did not matter.



ive tried removing a hose and trying to fill the radiator directly but again there seems to be extreme back pressure so it just sprays back out. I’ve got one of the rad fittings open and the fill port in the res open to try give a path for the air to come out but the pressure just will not release. I’ve tried opening every fitting in the system but nothing will release the pressure.



im thinking I need to go buy a dedicated more powerful D5 pump but I don’t want to go buy something and it not solve the issue. Not to mention no one in Sydney stocks em and being Christmas shipping I’d be lucky to get it by New Years



components are: Corsair 420 rad, ek 360 rad, ek quantum kinetic 360 res and pump and I’m using soft tubing thank god. Wanted to use hard but talked myself out of it luckily otherwise this would of been even more of a nightmare!



thanks for your assistance.