Looking to replace my ftp server software with something faster

Hi everyone! I'm looking to upgrade off of my tried and true ftp server to some other method that can keep up with modern speeds. This server is meant for myself and others to access specific folders of content, and everyone buy myself should have read only access. FTP's limitation lies in a single thread for the connection, and every alternative piece of software I've tried that segments the downloads has various issues. I need to be able to make accounts, and specify specific main folder access. Ideally there would also be groups, so 4 people for example could be under Friends, and they all have the same shares. Other than that I'm looking for superior speed and any upgrade to security would be a plus. 2MB/sec just doesn't cut it anymore. Due to the quantity of data any kind of cloud based service is out of the question.



Edit: System is running windows 10.