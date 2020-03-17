Looking to build Intel System

R

ReadySetGoFab

n00b
Joined
Mar 12, 2020
Messages
1
I'm a new member to this forum, so I hope everyone can forgive me for any mistakes I make, however I'm looking to pick someones brain surrounding this build I'm considering the i7 8700k this will be a good pick for all-round best performance so I have that one ironed out, but what I need help with is picking out a motherboard(atx or matx) preferably a Z390 board, that has a healthy amount of VRM( good quality)for overclocking goodness & coolness anything over $250 AUD is just not good value for the dollar for me and a Graphics card preferably 6gb or 8gb card, if someone can add there 2 cents worth I'd appreciate it, oh maybe also a good set of ram kits as well. Thanks guys any assists would be good.
 
Spartacus09

Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 21, 2018
Messages
1,181
Not sure on the pricing ~ its $230 here in the states, but I like the EVGA Z390 FTW has a decent 11 phase VRM (plus you can grab a 10y warranty total for an extra 30$ that covers overclocking in case you fry it)
That said is there a reason you don't want to go AMD? the 3700x is a great contender and probably cheaper in price.

As for GPU if you can snag a 1070 used, thats your best bang for buck right now, theres several for sale on the forums not sure if you can talk someone into shipping international.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top