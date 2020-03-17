Looking to build Intel System

I'm a new member to this forum, so I hope everyone can forgive me for any mistakes I make, however I'm looking to pick someones brain surrounding this build I'm considering the i7 8700k this will be a good pick for all-round best performance so I have that one ironed out, but what I need help with is picking out a motherboard(atx or matx) preferably a Z390 board, that has a healthy amount of VRM( good quality)for overclocking goodness & coolness anything over $250 AUD is just not good value for the dollar for me and a Graphics card preferably 6gb or 8gb card, if someone can add there 2 cents worth I'd appreciate it, oh maybe also a good set of ram kits as well. Thanks guys any assists would be good.