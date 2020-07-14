Looking to build a new system

My current system is an i5 2500k with an nvidia gtx 980 and 8gigs of ram all played on a 1080 monitor. Been running this setup for a long time and decided it was time to upgrade since I'd like to play the new cyberpunk 2077 game maxed out when it comes out this November. I understand the recommended specs have not been officially released so all we can do is guesstimate what kind of system will be needed to run smoothly at 2k. I've recently purchased a new gsync 2k monitor however I have not decided on a video card yet but thinking of either an rtx 2080 or an rtx 30XX when they get released. I have not kept up with any cpu news for almost the past 10 years, however I do understand the latest Intel chip is the comet lake 14nm i9 10900k. What would the knowledable members on this forum recommend I go with? Should I get the 10900k chip, skip them all together and wait for the next gen models intel will be releasing, or should I go the amd ryzen route? I've never owned an amd chip before, always had intel since my first computer build in the late 90's. I'd appreciate any and all input. Thanks.