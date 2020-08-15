Looking for webcam with zoom in feature (or software)

So, my wife is a kindergarten schoolteacher. With coronavirus she has been teaching from home over the built-in webcam on the 2019 iMac. We also have a logitech c270 webcam. What she needs right now is a zoom in feature in order to properly do the video lessons with the children.Either buying a new webcam or software seem to be the options. Youcam9 by cyberlink can do it but the software is Windows only:Can anyone recommend either:1. A decent webcam that works on Mac and can zoom in?2. Or, software that would allow either of her webcams to zoom in?