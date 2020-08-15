Looking for webcam with zoom in feature (or software)

B

biggles

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2005
Messages
1,970
So, my wife is a kindergarten schoolteacher. With coronavirus she has been teaching from home over the built-in webcam on the 2019 iMac. We also have a logitech c270 webcam. What she needs right now is a zoom in feature in order to properly do the video lessons with the children.

Either buying a new webcam or software seem to be the options. Youcam9 by cyberlink can do it but the software is Windows only:
http://www.cyberlink.com/products/y...te&x-cjevent=9f7d9477df2f11ea83e901d10a1c0e10

Can anyone recommend either:
1. A decent webcam that works on Mac and can zoom in?
2. Or, software that would allow either of her webcams to zoom in?
 
